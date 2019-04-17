Speech to Text for Salute the Badge: Sheriff silences Citizen's Academy with child abuse case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week's salute the badge -- the losses and triumphs of the county sheriff's office... and the reason they put on their uniform every day... here's kq2's madeline mcclain... it's the halfway mark in the citizen's police academy. sheriff bill puett, buchanan county: "the victims are why we do what we do." a room full of to buchanan county sheriff big cases the sheriff bill puett, buchanan county: "i think people appreciate investigators in do to try to resolve this is a team effort. one about the murder of an and another about a 4-year-old child beaten to death by his step-mom. sheriff bill puett, buchanan county: "the cases that we presented give a of the complexities and issues that go along with investigations of violent crime so some of the frustrations, some of the victories so they are good examples of that."this group comes back week after week to learn about law and this week in why they do what they do... puett, buchanan cases are extremely difficult."many in the area probably face -- 4-year-old -- lucas webbfrom child abuse and neglect -- at step-mother and father in clinton multiple law enforcement together on the case including buchanan county. sheriff bill puett, buchanan county: "this is across the board multiple people involved in bringing these cases to a resolution from the investigation to the lab, forensics, prosecution. it's all a big team effort."- his body was bruises swollen from starvation and a violent blow that killed him. as the young boy's battered body flashed up --the room fell dead silent away through their teeth stopped breathing.hearing about the case -- you wonder -- why you would ever do what he does buchanan county: "we protect the victims we protect the innocent that's the main reasons particularly hard night in lucas's investigation...he went over to his son's house so he could just hold his an innocent little boy -- he could protect.reporting in buchanan