Speech to Text for Weather is quiet but cooler as we end work week

area last night... áá3 seconds of natsáá sounds of spring -- this video is from agency sent to us by a viewer. the thunderstorms moved through the area around 6:30 last night.... áquarter sizedá hail was reported from agency and faucett (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<our cold front has passed through. we have cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s this thursday morning. temperatures will average as we end highs in the upper 50s to near 60 afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. there stray light shower for thursday back edge of our storm system pushes through. temperatures will be in the middle 60s on good friday, but will warm back up into the easter holiday weekend as high pressure moves into the central plains. highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies on saturday. we'll start to see clouds increase on easter sunday, but it will be dry and mild for any holiday plans you may have. rain chances return to the forecast on late sunday into the first half of next week with highs in the middle to upper 60s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) in washington --