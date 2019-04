Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 52° Hi: 63° Lo: 43° Feels Like: 52° More Weather Maryville Broken Clouds 50° Hi: 60° Lo: 40° Feels Like: 50° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 52° Hi: 61° Lo: 42° Feels Like: 52° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 49° Hi: 60° Lo: 42° Feels Like: 42° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 50° Hi: 61° Lo: 41° Feels Like: 50° More Weather

Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.