Speech to Text for ELDERLY WOMAN SHARES HER STORY AFTER SCAM ATTEMPT

traffic decreases. statistics show one in ten elderly people in the us were are victim of fraud last year, with losses topping out at just under 27 and a half billion dollars, kq2's ron johnson shares one woman's story and how financial experts say you can protect yourself. <<for marilyn long it all just came out the it was early in the morning and i received a call it was a young man on the line, thought it was was my grandson well he said grandma grandma the voice on the other end of the line said it was her 16-year-old grandson cameron.and he sounded just like cameron i mean he really did. marilyn says the person claiming to be her grandson said that he was in a car wreck, was taken to jail and needed bail money to get out. and he told me $2000 dollars to get him outta jail and i could wire that to him and i said i don't have money.this phone call attempt to get money out of marilyn, and say it happens all the time. this local expert says scammers will use tactics to get information out of unsuspecting seniors they can use against them. they'll make a phone call and a lot of times they'll say hey this is your favorite grandson do you know who this is. in marlyn's case the scammers already knew enough information to sound convincing, they knew her name and her grandson's name. thankfully, she called another family who confirmed her grandson was not in any danger and didn't fork over any money. experts say the particular scam marilyn encountered is one they have on their radarit could be grandchild grandson grandaughter it could be nephew nieces things like that. their best advice for seniors is to approach any call like this with a healthy amount of skepticism. we always say be very cautious don't give anything over the phone if you're not 100% sure who you're talking to.ron johnson kq2 news>> the website comparitech.com estimated that elderly missouri residents alone lost just over 34 million dollars in the