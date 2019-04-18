Speech to Text for Show-Me State Games brings Torch Run to St. Joseph

off and running.... well at least the sign-ups... the show-me state games gives athletes a chance to compete in 40 different olympic style sports for a range of ages and ability levels. and while the games aren't until the summer... the sign-up process officially kicked off with a "torch run" in downtown st. joseph. it's part of an 8 city tour stop to generate enthusiasm about the games and get athletes involved. one of the organizers says the show-me state games is about more than competition. (i'm a mom of a show-me state games athlete. i watched him win a metal a few years ago. there is nothing like that. i am just telling you as a parent. it was so exciting and i knew he was in a great, safe, family, fun competitive environment.") if you know an athlete interested in finding out more or signing up... head over to www-dot-smsg-dot org (sot)