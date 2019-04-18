Clear

Show-Me State Games brings Torch Run to St. Joseph

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 6:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

off and running.... well at least the sign-ups... the show-me state games gives athletes a chance to compete in 40 different olympic style sports for a range of ages and ability levels. and while the games aren't until the summer... the sign-up process officially kicked off with a "torch run" in downtown st. joseph. it's part of an 8 city tour stop to generate enthusiasm about the games and get athletes involved. one of the organizers says the show-me state games is about more than competition. (i'm a mom of a show-me state games athlete. i watched him win a metal a few years ago. there is nothing like that. i am just telling you as a parent. it was so exciting and i knew he was in a great, safe, family, fun competitive environment.") if you know an athlete interested in finding out more or signing up... head over to www-dot-smsg-dot org (sot)
Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.
