Northwest Football Spring Game

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

football spring game..offense on both teams struggling today in the first half..===only touchdown comes from jaden kowalski.. finding imoni donadelle...who takes this one all the way to the house...55-yard touchdown pass for the white team..up 10-0 at the half..===the first team offense in green..trying to find a rhythm...brayden wright scrambling and looking for latroy harper...but unable to hold on and intercepted by jaravian anderson...==coach wright may like the defense but wants some more from his first o...==well he'll get something in the second half.. brayden wright finds...gus gomez in the endzone to help push green to a 14-10 win over white..and coach wright liked what he saw with his young guys (sot rich wright/northwest head coach: "i was pleased with some of our young kids. we have a lot of freshman on the field tonight and i think they did a pretty good job with their execution. we won't know who we're going to be until we get back to fall camp when we get those key pieces back but all those reps have paid off for those young kids this spring." ) it
Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.
