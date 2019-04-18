Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities searching for 12-year-old Dearborn, Mo. child Full Story

Savannah wins Pony Express tourney

Savannah wins Pony Express tourney

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 11:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Savannah wins Pony Express tourney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and benton... savannah looking to keep their 14 game win streak alive..against benton who is the host team... =====we go to the third iinning where the savages are up to bat...and peyton barbee for benton throws a wild pitch...and that scores noah for the savages...===take a look at this play from trevor mull as he gets up to catch this line-drive...good play for the cardinals...====we move ahead to the fifth inning where the game gets away from benton...caden diamond is up for savannah...he hits one down the third baseline...that brings in another score...and savannah goes on to win 15-0.. in the consolation games of the pony express tournament.. leblond able to win seventh place with a 5-2 victory over chillictohe..lafayette defeats cameron 8-4 taking fifth place... the st
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events