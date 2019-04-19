Clear

Beautiful and warmer weather for the holiday weekend

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 6:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
An amazing holiday weekend is ahead as we will warm back up into the 70s with lots of sunshine Saturday into Easter Sunday.
