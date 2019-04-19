Speech to Text for Mosaic Medical Center—Maryville looks to future plans for hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday's ribbon-cutting marked the official beginning of a new healthcare system in Maryville very excited about the opportunity this organization special Mosaic life Care's purchase of the former SSM st. Francis Hospital brought excitement as well as down reservations for patients and families not knowing the exact measure of changes to their Health Care on Thursday Jose catfish has reassured those wondering what's next for the Maryville location keep patients here locally to the maximum that we can do safely our intent is not to take patients and take them all down to St Joseph at all nice thing about this transition as those individuals who have a great relationship with their provider can continue to have a great relationship with her provider Blackford a HomeTown candidate to take the helm at the hospital it was growing up in Merrifield he wants to see his Hospital continue to grow like it has for the last 125 years we have to lie or looking for opportunities to expand our services here expansion doesn't necessarily mean a physical one we are still in the process of figuring out the right areas to grow and where those opportunities exist Orthopedic Services a certainly a primary focus surgical Services he's kind of things that we can continue to do here locally in these any chance for professional growth and at the end of the day was a medical center Maryville plans to be a focal point of the community for years to come Chris Roush KQ2 news