Clear

Spectacular Easter weekend forecast

Spectacular Easter weekend forecast

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 10:57 AM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 10:57 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Some of the nicest weather of the year is ongoing for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with not a cloud in the sky on this Saturday. Expect that to continue throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events