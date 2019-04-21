Speech to Text for WHEELCHAIR BASK

the Kansas City predators an All-Star wheelchair basketball team took on a combined team of Missouri Western men's and women's basketball players to help raise money for Midwest adaptive Sports which is a nonprofit organization that helps the youth with disabilities not only awareness for us if people know what we're about we're so they can spread the word to we're trying to build a huge program in Kansas City at Powerhouse with wheelchair basketball so I mean as many people and they know about it as possible as is better for us because they're spread the word getting kids involved to have disabilities that bully who is team captain enjoys these events because it allows him to display his talents in front of people that may not see this type of basketball throughout the years when I was in college at Mizzou play in there as well as the Team USA so it's fun to Showcase that but I mean I get the most through a lot of just seeing their faces and actually being in like in Wantagh you know what for what we can do and in the talent that we bring to the table Christian players and coaches were happy to be part of the game like this one if they were able to give back and contribute to something special just being able to do such an amazing thing for people I mean it's a great feeling. Like I said I'm truly blessed to be a part of this and you know I'm forever grateful today but we know we were we were serving for a greater purpose today in and that's really as a coach you can't be more proud of what you guys are able to do and how they get back Beyond trying to raise money these games are more so about the players in providing them with the stage to Showcase their skills in the disability as well as a lot of talent in a lot of hard work that we put in so it's fun