Speech to Text for Dearborn honor World War II veterans

us who've served in that war. <<ron johnson reportingin dearborn, a community spent their saturday honoring local veteransits quite an honor to be honored at something like this today.it was an opportunity for the town to meet some of the brave men who served their country during world war ii. there's a reason they call them the greatest generation because they were. nats singing this land is your land parade featuring classic cars down main street, these four veterans got a front row seat. i'm very fortunate to have lived this long an seen all the things i have seen.there is a lot of history when you meet a world war ii veteran and its not so much just the military aspect you've got to think about what have they seen over the course of their lifetime. with many world war ii veterans now well into thier ninetiesthe town wanted to do their part to show their appreciation to those who are still alive to see it. i think its wonderful to see how these people not only survive after all they've been through but strive throughout the rest of their lives and it think it really show and sets a good example for the future of our nation and our people.as for the veterans themselves they say they want to stick around as long as they can to share more stories. i'm looking forward to next year, i hope i can make