Speech to Text for UPCO Paws Only Egg Hunt

city today. who said easter egg hunts were only for kids? because today, dogs got to have some fun at krug park. upco hosted the 13th annual paws only egg hunt for our furry friends. around 1,000 eggs were hidden, full of treats for the dogs. led by owners, the event only took about 10 minutes before the dogs fetched each of the eggs. in it's 13th year, organizers say this was one of the largest events yet. (sot: erin evans-green, marketing director, upco: "it grew every year probably for the first um five or six years. now we get around 100 dogs every year. this year, is the first year i think we went over 100, we have 116 this year so it's pretty awesome." ) each owner also took home a goodie bag and had the chance to win a few prize items. the event was completely free