Wyeth Tootle Easter

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019
Colton Cichoracki

those who took part. ...and there was another easter egg hunt at the wyeth tootle mansion today, this is the third year the mansion has been putting on these easter egg hunts and every year brings something new. this year's newest feature was a bongo drums station where kids can make music after their hunting..or before. organizers say it's a great way to bring the community together. (sara wilson/executive director wyeth-tootle mansion) "it is a really lovely event and everybody just likes to come out and have that community that feeling of community where we just come together celebrate easter celebrate spring, and celebrate being together."the event also featured a petting zoo along with crafts inside, and of course pictures with the easter bunny. staff at the mansion hope to hold another one of these hunts this same
For Easter Sunday, temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the lower 80s. We will see sunny skies to start before a few clouds move in during the afternoon but it will be a dry day. You will notice the wind as it will be coming from south at 15-25 mph.
