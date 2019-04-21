Clear

Changes on the way

Tracking some changes for the beginning of the week

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events