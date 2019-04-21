Speech to Text for Western Softball's sweet streak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<legendary basketball coach pat riley once said, 'a champion needs a motivation above and beyond winning.' and missouri western softball's motivation?jen bagley trotter: "if we win the double header, then we go for ice cream." yes, you heard that correctly, double header sweeps equal ice cream treats.kenzie hilzer: "the calories aren't really the best but it's nice because who doesn't like ice cream?" morgan frost: "a good meal and some ice cream after a game, can't really go wrong."a 16-year tradition has become even more common this year with the 12-game win streak spanning 6-straight double header sweeps. at this point, it seems like it's the only thing the girls think about after a sweep.trotter: "i mean i'm walking into the huddle and i can hear them already starting to go, 'braums, braums, braums.'frost: "we don't even give her a chance to tell us, we just look at her and scream ice cream." hilzer: "woo ice cream!"and the team beleives it's the secret to winning. hilzer: "oh yeah (reporter: want to just keep getting ice cream?) yeah." frost: " i feel like it helps a little bit you know? a little incentive." trotter: "if it's as simple as ice cream to keep them motivated, then that's pretty easy." all the fun and jokes aside, coach trotter does truly believe the ice cream treats after sweeps is good for girls during a long season.trotter: "you don't really have enough time to relish the wins because right away you're looking for tomorrow and what we have to do for tomorrow. so it's just a way for us to celebrate that win a little bit longer before we have to get back to work." and no matter how many more games are won, the girls will always take the ice cream. well, execpt for one.hilzer: "there's one girl on the team that's ice creamed out but she's crazy anyway. it's t-hicks, she's crazy. but everyone else, big ice cream fans.">>