Some changes on the way this work week

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 6:56 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 6:56 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

northeast kansas. temperatures are in the lower 60s. our cold front will move through later in the day. ahead of this front, the southwesr winds will help highs be in the lower 70s with a mix of sun & clouds. the cooler air will be in place by tuesday with highs falling a few degrees below average thanks to the northwest winds. skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. warmer weather does quickly move back in by wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. the rest of the work week will be quiet and sunny. the next chance for rain will come for the weekend.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region for your Monday.
