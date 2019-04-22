Speech to Text for Mackenzie O'Neill represents MWSU, MIAA at Division II SAAC convention

going to be one of a handful of Kids in the Hall across the country to be a part of this is really special Mackenzie O'Neal's a leader on the Missouri Western soccer team at her leadership doesn't stop there she's made her impact here on the field in the classroom you know away from the classroom as far as being involved with the student at athlead advisory committee Antonino made her Mark here now it's cool to see that Mark being stretched throughout the United States O'Neill was chosen to represent not only Missouri Western but the entire MIAA conference on the division 2 student-athlete advisory committee and I think the cool part about the whole experience was all of the amazing things I'm going to be able to bring back to my campus all the ideas from student-athletes advisors being able to bring that back to Missouri Western and then to the conference of the whole damn I double I think it's going to be really cool thing to help strengthen the voice it's all about bringing everyone together and if other people have had success bringing people together in one way you know why not try it out and that's that's a really cool thing about what I get to do if you will continue to be active throughout the Missouri Western sack organization working and helping out and not just to Missouri Western Community The Crossing Joseph just took a stronghold and I just had to choose a leader by example and that's her nature is to be a leader