Speech to Text for State representative weighs in on potential northside trail

happy easter i'm ron johnson. those residents say they feel neglected by the city and they plan to do whatever they can to save their property. <<ron johnson reportingon this easter sunday, this northside family spends the evening together in their backyard while kids try to find easter eggs, adults in the neighborhood are trying to find answers as to why the city is taking part of their property.we haven't had any written notice about it or anything like that. our neighbor travis told us about it. the city wants to put a hike and bike trail right through the east edge of neighborhood properties here. neighbors say they're using eminent domain to push forward on plans to install it without any input from those who live here. this is clearly a violation of citizen's rights. representative sheila solon voicing her concerns about the plan, she feels the city is overstepping their bounds i don't believe that any legislature or person that works for the state of missouri would believe that the use of eminent domain for hike and bike trails is appropriate or is the right thing to do.solon along with neighbors here say there are other options the city could have considered, right now their main priority is safety. we have grandchildren here they have friends over we hav parties all the time for the kids we put out bounce houses its not going to be safe for the children. as for their feelings toward the city, they say they felt pushed to the side, ignored and neglected. i don't think the city wants to listen to us, i mean it just seems like they just have a plan and this is what they want to do. i just feel betrayed i mean why would they not come an let us know about it first thing.>> those neighbors plan to be at tomorrow night's city council meeting to voice thier concers to