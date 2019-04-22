Clear

St. Joseph residents celebrate Easter

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 9:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

this easter holiday, many packed churches and other places of worship around the world including here in st. joseph. the non denominational restoration church downtown just one of those places... holding a special celebration for easter this morning. dozens of people packed the church to commemorate the resurrection of jesus christ. chichi leaders say the day gives many a chance to celebrate the holiday. (jose rodriguez/evangelist: "i think its a time to meditate, people get together on easter day just to celebrate the resurrection day how he rised up from the dead and now he's alive.") the restoration church is located at second and francis in downtown st. joseph.
Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region for your Monday.
