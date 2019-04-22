Speech to Text for St. Joseph residents celebrate Easter

this easter holiday, many packed churches and other places of worship around the world including here in st. joseph. the non denominational restoration church downtown just one of those places... holding a special celebration for easter this morning. dozens of people packed the church to commemorate the resurrection of jesus christ. chichi leaders say the day gives many a chance to celebrate the holiday. (jose rodriguez/evangelist: "i think its a time to meditate, people get together on easter day just to celebrate the resurrection day how he rised up from the dead and now he's alive.") the restoration church is located at second and francis in downtown st. joseph.