Speech to Text for Patriot Guard Riders escort fallen soldier 's remains returning home to St. Joseph

missing but never forgotten that's nearly 70 years the remains of Corporal Frederick Eugene Coon are finally home this man served in Korea gave the ultimate sacrifice this weekend we'll get the honorable burial he's long deserved escorted on Monday by a group of writers who will lead him to his final resting place a tremendous honor for us to be invited by the family that scored their loved ones in their final resting place the Patriot Guard escorting Koons remains from KCI to St Joseph was sizes support along the way if it's important to us as many of us are Vietnam era veterans unfortunately we didn't receive some of the respect that we felt we were do when we came home he's Riders never thinking twice when it comes to honoring one of their own we honor all veterans then ask for us it's a it's an honor for us to be able to do it a honor for a hero nearly 70 years too late there's nothing more important than for us to honor that service and sacrifice and what his family is going through being absent from them for these last year's U2 news