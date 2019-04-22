central at the k 1

Clear

down at the k taking on st. james academy ==second inning the thunder take the lead..thanks to kevin charlton..knocks a single to right..scores one of two runs in the inning james..==that'll change in the fifth inning where the bats come alive for central..roy holcomb takes this one to right..over romano sestos head payton smith rounds third and the throw is not in time.. holcomb in for a triple..tied up at 2..==next batter hanlan base line..that's able to score holcomb..the indians put up three in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead..and win it in the end..
