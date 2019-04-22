Speech to Text for central beats stja 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fall down at the K taken on Saint James Academy II any hear thunder Take the Lead thanks to Kevin Tarleton Knox a single to ride towards one of two runs in the inning it's the one st. Jake and that'll change in V where does that come alive for Central what Holcomb take this one into right field over Romano's bestos head Peyton Smith round stir the bro is not in time as Holcomb comes in and became a tide ad to next battle will be Zack handlen he will rip it down the third-base line and that was for Holcomb Indian put a 3in v to take a 4-2 weed and the Indians going to win for the two and absolutely picture-perfect day here at the k for some Central baseball they grab the win over st. James Academy Florida to and for the players and Coach Seaford it was a dream come true 2 play at the K ever since I've come here I've always wanted play on a field not everybody here so come in even ahead and you know it's it's pretty pretty real dude it's about something for everybody you know if I should be in around here being a Royals fan scene hundreds and hundreds of baseball games on TV weather be here on to Vegas just to say but it was funny good morning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City Max Moore KQ2 Sports