Clear

A cooler day for Tuesday

A cooler day for Tuesday

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events