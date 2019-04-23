Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
A cooler day for Tuesday
A cooler day for Tuesday
Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50°
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
49°
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
50°
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Suspect sentenced to 6 years in fatal shooting
St. Joseph man sentenced for meth, stolen firearm used in two shootings
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War return home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years
Morel mushroom madness triggers warning from field specialists
Four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County
Council decides controversial issues in front of standing-room-only crowd
State representative weighs in on potential St. Joseph northside trail
Patriot Guard Riders escort fallen soldier's remains returning home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years
One person sent to the hospital after crashing into pole on N. Belt Hwy.
Maryville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for DWI fatality
Community Events