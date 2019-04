Speech to Text for Remains of soldier killed in Korean War return home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to records -- more than 7 thousand 8 hundred american service members -- who served in the korean war -- are still missing. visitation for coon will be held tomorrow from 10 a-m to 4