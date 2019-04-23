Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Veterans pay respects to fallen soldier
Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
57°
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
61°
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
57°
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
56°
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
58°
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Warmer weather does quickly move back in by Wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. The rest of the work week will be quiet and mostly sunny through Friday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Suspect sentenced to 6 years in fatal shooting
St. Joseph man sentenced for meth, stolen firearm used in two shootings
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War return home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years
Council decides controversial issues in front of standing-room-only crowd
Morel mushroom madness triggers warning from field specialists
Patriot Guard Riders escort fallen soldier's remains returning home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years
Four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County
After nearly 70 years, visitation held for St. Joseph soldier killed in Korean War
Maryville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for DWI fatality
One person sent to the hospital after crashing into pole on N. Belt Hwy.
Community Events