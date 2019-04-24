Clear

central beats liberty north

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 12:29 AM
central indian baseball team was playing host to liberty north in a suburban league showdown...=====and we take you to the third inning.. where it's 2-1 central...and mason carr is up to bat for the indians...he hits a good one into left center..and zachry hanlan puts the burners on from second...he gets waved in to go home and gets there safely...====but the bats start to really come alive in the fifth....as graham hill is at the plate...he hits this one down the right field line with some curve to it.....and it stays fair... this hit allows for alex to put his track shoes on..as he gets waved in all the way from first he scorescentral gets the win 5-2..central head coach brent says that wins like this one are important... (sot brent seifert/central head coach:"it's a good win good team they beat us early on conference opponent good record so it was a good win can't say kids played well played hard didn't played well enough and some college softball to get into....
Warmer weather does quickly move back in by Wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. The rest of the work week will be quiet and mostly sunny through Friday.
