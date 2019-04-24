Speech to Text for Congressman Graves visit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

frustrations continue to grow over the army corps' management of the missouri river. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. congressman sam graves in town today providing updates on federal relief for those impacted by flooding. but the topic of how the corps manages the river took over the conversation...kq2's colton cichoracki has more... <<missouri river levels now low the army corps from people in northwest missouri. carla markt: "right now we can't expect the best because we know we can't have it." carla markt,a holt county commissioner, like many others in her area searching for answers after historic flooding last month..carla markt: "roads are devastated, bridges are devastated and have to be rebuilt. and we have a levees that have to rebuilt also." with damage for miles... many questioning how did conditions get so bad?áánatsáámany shifting blame to the corps citing concerns wildlife versus the peoplesam graves: "here you have a situation where we have folks that are more concerned about two birds and a fish than the people out there who are making their livelihoods."concerns graves believes need to be fixed.sam graves: "something i am working on is trying to change the priorities that the corps has in terms of removing fish and wildlife as a priority overall. you know restoring flood control as the number one priority." like the other side of the state.sam graves: "the mississippi side is much more responsive to flood control and navigation. much more responsive and that's what they really pay attention to. um the missouri side is obviously much more different." and finding the balance now in the hands of congress.carla markt: "it is congress evidently that is the only ones who can change this." colton cichoracki, kq2 news>>