Speech to Text for Edward Jones: Borrowing from your 401K

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

questions from congress. taryn travers, abc news, the white house. >> we are back with chris jones from edward jones on this day after easter. how are you doing today? >> just fine ellen thank you. if it were talking about 401(k) and borrowing from it. were gonna talk about pros and cons. whether it's a pro or con it's easy to do but it might get you in trouble. it's tempting sometimes? >> yes i think the way to look at first you have to find out if you have a 401(k) and if the option to borrow is available. the firm i work with it's not an option and some of the companies they are an option. the pros would be a if you got into a tight spot financial and putting away for money for the future. it's easy and there's really not much paperwork involved because your borrowing from yourself. easy to become nonliquid when you own something and that money is just there that you're saving for yourself. someone not go for it? >> as you said there's cons with it as well? >> the cons would be interest on the monies that your borrowing and you also have to report and pay taxes on it because it will be a taxable distribution. plus you got a look at the option if you do not borrow from her 401(k) that money would be able to earn and grow therefore theoretically you'd have more money from route retirement on the road. spoony can't get penalize a couple times? different tax inflammations any market hit a couple times. >> yes because the money that you will pay your loan back with his money you are to pay taxes on to begin with. so when you take it out of our way later on in a 401(k) and load into an ira you will be eventually taxed on that as ordinary income. your chronic pain texas white. >> i'm hearing a lot more cons and pros. is there any idea or the time to be the thing to do? >> if you have no other recourse in life and you have a hardship like a health issue or bankruptcy or an issue like that, it could be the last resort. the best way to circumvent this from happening is. >>> sure you've got a liquid savings account, technically you should product try to put money at least 6 months or longer with expenses. way to from urgency was to come along and needed a large amount of money you would be able to pull that money from another account. and then not touch her 401(k). >> i know you all encourage put as much in as possible. can you put to my chin and hurt yourself short-term where you get yourself in trouble? >> yes you need to find proper balance. i see people want to put money into it as much as they can. if they do they forsake money for an liquid emergency fund. as we get older there's always murphy's law. things you can't count on and health issues. so having the money >> you just never known to you? pewter it's called plan b. some people can do the plan b but some don't have an opportunity. if you have a plan