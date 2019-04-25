Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS: SJPD investigating body discovered in burned down north end home
Full Story
Weather quiets down
Weather quiets down
Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 4:02 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
65°
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
64°
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
65°
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
62°
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Fairfax
Few Clouds
68°
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
A cold front bringing cloudy skies and strong winds, as well as a few scattered showers will move east during the evening hours. By tonight, skies will begin to become clear and the winds will die down. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Northeast Kansas teacher killed in car crash remembered
KC Chiefs' Tyreek Hill releases statement on child abuse case
Remains of Korean War solider who went missing in 1950 laid to rest in Leavenworth National Cemetery
UPDATE: No charges in Tyreek Hill investigation
Morel mushroom madness triggers warning from field specialists
Hillyard's planned expansion will change downtown access
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War return home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years
Fire damages vacant home overnight
Council decides controversial issues in front of standing-room-only crowd
Survey shows 67 homes, 12 businesses damaged by flood in Buchanan County and St. Joseph
Community Events