A windy weekend forecast
A windy weekend forecast
Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 3:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
69°
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
64°
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
69°
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
66°
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
69°
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
A strong cold front will push through Saturday afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up from the north, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees before they start dropping once front passes through.
