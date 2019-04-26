Speech to Text for Rotary shoe caravan comes through St. Joseph

remington nature center. where these shoes will going. >> ron. >> yeah, alan. we're live down here at the remington nature center. a beautiful day for this to go on. i am here with larry lundesford telling us about shoes for soles. we are here in the 18th year of collecting new shoes in rotary clubs throughout missouri in the shoes for soles campaign. we always have a shoes caravan. we drive a 53 foot trailer around north missouri for two-and-a-half days going into the communities and collecting the shoes that have been donated. we typically don't have stops better than the caravan we stop in st. joseph and one in savannah. all three are represented here to bring their donations. i am anticipating thousands of pairs of shoes. that's so cool. all of these shoes go to those in need. what does it mean to make that happen for someone else? >> any time you're in service of this magnitude knowing you're helping vulnerable children it's very special. in this case, it's extra special that we are connecting the efforts of 55 rotary clubs throughout north missouri. the st. joseph rotarians are partnering with the other clubs and to see the depth of how many shoes we can collect together makes it extra special. we know how many children we're helping. >> you guys covered a lot of miles today. you were in bethany and started a whole lot of places. >> this is the third day of the caravan. we started two days ago in higginsville. we have made 18 other stops. this is the 19th stop just today, macon kirksville, unionville, princeton, bethany and st. joseph. we get to see a lot of rolls hills of north missouri and meet with many great rotarians who have taken their time to buy new shoes for a child they may never meet just because. >> that's so wonderful when you can give back to your community. we're also talking about something else about this. is that there's just so much of a culmination of people coming together. >> it's fantastic. they work with each other to get to the shoe store ahead of the other clubs. they treat this service project with the local community service projects that each club does to improve the st. joseph community. they take time to connect internationally as well knowing there are so many orphan children. it's our privilege to serve in this way and always great to see how strongly the st. joseph rotarians provide the opportunity. >> is this just going on today or the whole weekend? >> just today. we will be in st. joseph for just another hour. looking forward to that. we'll make our way to cameron and tomorrow we end the shoes caravan with a shoes roll call. we will have all the rotarians from the 56 rotary clubs in cameron to talley up our contributions and see how many shoes we have collected. cash donations. socks, laces. anything that relates to shoes we get donated as people connect with the project. >> sounds like a great event