Western softball extends win streak to 14

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 11:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

keep the win streak alive against washburn..=== griffs with a 3-0 lead until.. brianna pops one to right..the play unable to be made..ashley ruder scores behind morgan henry..3-2 western...===that is until the fifth..taylor hoelscher...slaps one to left.. in comes sydni hawkins.. western extends the lead 5-2.. ===then shelby uhl wants a crack at it..blasts this ball to left field..and just off the wall...that'll score another run..western..makes it 13 in a row with a 7-2 win in game one.. in game two..things got a little more interesting... brianna slaps one past sydni hawkins..the throw home from hoelscher..not in time..but the throw to second is...we're all square at two..==we head to the ninth..senior shelby uhl rips this one deep to left center field..drops in front of the wall..in for a double.. ==then..the cherry on top.. brea blanton...with the bunt.. and the play home..over the catchers head..uhl comes into to score..and that'll do it.. ===i scream you scream..the griffon softball team screams for ice cream with another sweep..14-wins in
A strong cold front will push through Saturday afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up from the north, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees before they start dropping once front passes through.
