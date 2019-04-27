Clear

Chiefs introduce Frank Clark to KC

Chiefs introduce Frank Clark to KC

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 12:14 AM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 12:14 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Chiefs introduce Frank Clark to KC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the news with tyreek hill.. the chiefs welcomed their new piece to the revamped defense.. and that's defense end frank clark..clark was introduced today in kansas city by general manager brett veach and head coach andy reid.. clark comes to the chiefs following a career year with the seattle seahawks.. racking up 13 total sacks.. 41 tackles and 27 quarterback hits.. needless to say... he's a talented pass rusher and he says he's ready to be a part of the change of the chiefs defense... (sot frank clark/chiefs defensive end: "i know i was walking into a place where, like i said before, you're walking into the number 24th ranked defense in the previous year, you should expect change, you should want to help out. that's one of my goal's here, i want to get that number down a tremendous ammount. get top five you know, start somewhere so we can build and i think that's very important."
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
A strong cold front will push through Saturday afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up from the north, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees before they start dropping once front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events