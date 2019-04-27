Speech to Text for Chiefs introduce Frank Clark to KC

the news with tyreek hill.. the chiefs welcomed their new piece to the revamped defense.. and that's defense end frank clark..clark was introduced today in kansas city by general manager brett veach and head coach andy reid.. clark comes to the chiefs following a career year with the seattle seahawks.. racking up 13 total sacks.. 41 tackles and 27 quarterback hits.. needless to say... he's a talented pass rusher and he says he's ready to be a part of the change of the chiefs defense... (sot frank clark/chiefs defensive end: "i know i was walking into a place where, like i said before, you're walking into the number 24th ranked defense in the previous year, you should expect change, you should want to help out. that's one of my goal's here, i want to get that number down a tremendous ammount. get top five you know, start somewhere so we can build and i think that's very important."