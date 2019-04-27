Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Storms on the way tomorrow
Storms on the way tomorrow
Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48°
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
48°
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
46°
Hi: 74° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
46°
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
After highs reached the mid 70s this morning, temperatures have crashed into the 40s and 50s this evening. This will allow temps to fall into the 30s overnight as winds eventually decrease.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Six arrested in St. Joseph prostitution bust Friday night
Worth County man arrested for sex trafficking, sodomy, and kidnapping
Body recovered from lake near Polo
Earthquake Shakes St. Joseph Area Friday
Update: Boy's family found
LATEST: SJFD says body was missed in February fire investigation
SJPD investigating body discovered in burned down north end home
Criminal case against Tyreek Hill reopened
NFL's Tyreek Hill pulled from team activities after audio reveals purported discussion of alleged child abuse
Morel mushroom madness triggers warning from field specialists
Community Events