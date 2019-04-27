Speech to Text for Western softball makes it 16 wins in a row

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

missouri western softball continues it's tear through the miaa.. winning 14 in a row coming into today... and i would try to make it a surprise... but these girls are just too good.. let's see how the griffs swept again.. kenzie hilzer in the circle for the griffs.. taking on southwest baptist.. === brittanie shepeherd in the second inning.. rips one to right.. scores valarie kinney.. hornets have a 2-1 lead.. that is until the third..=== emma hoffart belts this one to left.. and that's a dinger.. that's a two run shot.. griffs retake the lead.. 3-2..=== same inning.. the griffs keep attacking.. taylor hoelscher pops it to right.. in comes cassidy kelschiemer.. western tacks on four in the inning.. on the way to a 6-2 win in game one of the double header.. game two..more dominant softball..hoffart again..part of a five rbi day ...hits a double into the gap...in comes morgan frost..followed by gabi carter..tied at two in the first..and it's smooth sailing the rest of the way..=== kelsheimer with a nuke to left center..gone forever..two run shot gives western a 5-2 lead.. ===and folks..they weren't done yet..brea blanton says stingers down with this single to right...scores two more runs to make it an eight run inning..on the way to a 14-3 senior day win..that's 16-wins in a row..8 straight double headers...morgan...coach..how was that? (sot morgan frost/western senior: "i mean you can't ask for anything better, especially the way we went out with the run differentials. i mean we were swept by them a year ago and kind of embarrassed on their field so for us to come out and put the foot down felt really good." jen bagley trotter/western head coach: "it's important that we are all playing well. it's important that our seniors, their last memory of playing here was a win, that's important. the team fought and got that for them today and you could not ask