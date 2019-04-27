Clear

SW baptist takes out western

SW baptist takes out western

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

) southwest baptist and western baseball ready for game two on the windy day..===i say that cause casey danley..belts this one and it's probably gone on a normal day but this thing still hasn't landed..1-0 in the first..===same inning.. brooks day knocks one to left.. scores dusty stroup...western up 2-0..===unfortunately for the griffs..southwest had the wind too..carl schwettman... blasts this one out to left center field..makes it 5-2... and the bearcats run away with it 16-5..the rubber match is tomorrow at 1...
After highs reached the mid 70s this morning, temperatures have crashed into the 40s and 50s this evening. This will allow temps to fall into the 30s overnight as winds eventually decrease.
