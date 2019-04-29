Speech to Text for St. Joseph bowler aims to be the best

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<(nat sound 3 strikes)those are sights and sounds oh so familiar to bowler ryan burks. the 26-year old from st. joseph has 40 perfect 300 games and is pretty matter-of- fact when it comes to knocking down all the pins."i did what i was supposed to do."the 2010 benton graduate bowled for four years at calumet college of st. joseph in indiana.. burks graduated with a degree in business management.and now wants wants to make bowling his business -- coming back to his hometown to launch a pro career, burks says bowling is a sport that is more than meets the eye."it gets pretty complex. there's hundreds of different bowling balls and hundreds of different oil patterns that require you to bowl the ball straighter, with a smaller angle or bigger angles, slower speed, higher speed. i can spin it or come up the back of it a little bit, change the rotation.(nat sound) burks grew up watching some of the best bowlers on television. it's where he says he wants to take his game. "hopefully to tv and winning titles, that's what i want to do. i want to be the best. i want to be the best in the world." one of his first bowling coaches, former belt bowl owner tim tucker, says burks has what it takes to win. "he's got a killer attitude, he learns, his brain is a bowling sponge." "i think the sky's the limit."burks comes from a bowling family. his mother brenda is already getting another generation of burks' on the lanes"that's something we've done...something we do together as a family.""we couldn't be more proud of him of the accomplishments he's making and the goals he's got set for himself."while it's only 60 feet from the foul line to the pins on a bowling lane. burks knows for him to be successful in his new career, he'll have to go a little farther."i know it's a long journey. i know there's a lot of great bowlers out there. but, i want to be the best. i want to be the best in the world.">>