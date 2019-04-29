Speech to Text for Sound the Alarm campaign offers free smoke alarms to public

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reportingfor sue johnson, changing her smoke alarms has been a bit of a challenge.[sue johnson] i can't get there to check the batteries so its kinda sporadic.until she came across a program that helps people with the task. [johnson] i ran into some people some friends of mine and we were talking about it and i thought i'll do it this year. now sue has new smoke detectors installed throughout her home thanks to the american red cross and their efforts to sound the alarm.[nats]ááásmoke alarmááá [kevin kirby] we are out there helping a lot of people who really need this service. volunteers going home to home handing out and installing smoke detectors for free. their goal is to make sure everyone in st. joseph has a working, up to date smoke alarm. [kirby] we heard today that many people, we'd ask them how long they had their smoke alarms and they would say oh 25 30 years, even with a good battery in them, they may not be as effective. and when seconds count, volunteer say timing is everything. [kirby] you have about two minutes to get out of a house when there's a house fire. so what saves lives is having the early warning of a smoke alarm. we can put them up and the batteries don't have to be changed for ten years and it keeps people safe. as for sue, she says she's grateful for the program and can rest easy no longer worried about her smoke alarms [johnson] now that they're ten year ones, that's gonna help me out an awful