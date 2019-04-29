Clear
St. Joseph takes part in drug take back

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 11:43 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 11:52 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was national drug take back day, communities all over the country took part in the yearly event where people drop off their old, expired or otherwise unwanted medications. those drugs are then safely disposed. locally the buchanan county drug strike force teaming up with the st. joseph youth alliance for today's event. the drug strike force says the event not only helps to prevent unsafe disposal it also helps keep people safe. (shawn collie/ drug strike force) "that's one thing that a lot of times people don't think about. a lot of times they think it's in their medicine cabinet, in their home its safe and what we see over time is that that's where its other family members or other thefts obviously people with addictions or have an addiction start to take those medications for personal use." if you missed out on today's event, you can drop them off anytime at the sheriff's office
