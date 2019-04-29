Clear
Salvation Army hosts Spring Fling clothing drive

annual stuff a truck event called spring fling clothing drive took place today. people could drop off new or gently used clothing for those who are in need. the clothes go towards the salvation army's emergency assistance program where people receive vouchers to get clothes. when losing everything or not having anything, the salvation army is there to help. (sot: major abe tamayo, salvation army: "certainly the face of homelessness has changed over the last couple of years. we are seeing more families in need. so it's very critical for those who are in need to make these items available. just as we did in the post flood era where we able to make these items available as well so they were able to come in and receive a wardrobe to get back on their feet." ) if you missed out on today's event, donations are accepted at their warehouse at 5th and messanie streets.
