Speech to Text for United Way gives families a chance to explore nature

welcome back! the united way of greater st joseph hosting an event for the kids today, families met at the missouri department of conservation for an event that helps kids get more in touch with the outdoors. kids got to learn all about animals on display through scavenger hunts featuring stations where kids use each of the five senses. staff with the united way say this event is a great way to bring families together. (jay martin/ united way) "our whole program set up here for our unite way family fun time is learning through play because kids want to go play and its good for parents to get on the ground play with thier kids go outside get dirty you know teach thier kids what different things feel like get them senses going cause that's gonna help their brain start really computing everyrhing they're going through in life."this event is part of the united way's sucess by six initiative which aims to teach kids everything thay need to know about animal before they reach kindergarten.