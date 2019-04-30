Clear

Rain and thunderstorms likely for your Tuesday

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:43 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 6:43 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

<<áááflash flood watch is in effect for parts of the kq2 viewing area through 7 am thursday. more widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on tuesday. rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so of flooding over the next 48 hours, espcially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. there is also the chance for some strong to severe storms on tuesday afternoon/evening. as of right now, the storm prediction center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats sometime between 3-7 pm. the better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of kansas city. this is something your kq2
Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City.
