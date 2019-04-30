Clear

Severe Weather Potential for Tuesday

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 8:33 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

to wx) <<áááflash flood watch is in effect for parts of the kq2 viewing area through 7 am thursday. more widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on tuesday. rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern next 48 hours, espcially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. there is also the chance for some strong to severe storms on tuesday afternoon/evening. as of right now, the storm prediction center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats sometime between 3-7 pm. the better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of kansas city. this is something your kq2 weather team will be keeping a very close eye on so stay tuned!>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City.
