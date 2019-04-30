Speech to Text for United Way to hold KinderClub Boot Camp

to get the kids ready to g c1 welcome back to "live at five," joined by jane martin at united. >> you're already thinking about fall. you're skipping over summer. we are going to be kicking off our united way kinder club boot camp on may 11. it will be a morning. where we prepare kiddos for kindergarten. >> big changes for kids entering school for the first time. we get kiddos on the right path. we're going to have a kindergarten teacher here at edson elementary from 8:00 to noon on the 11th and they're going to go through different classrooms with different lessons. a skills they need for kindergarten. i would think just a four hour event for the camp would be an adjustment for the kids. >> yeah, it's going to be a really good introduction to them to help them sit in a classroom environment. the teachers will be there to go over, you know it's really more for the parents. the parents will learn the skills to hopefully also keep teaching the kids over the summer. we will get them the right supplies to do that also. >> what kind of things will they be receiving? >> they will get the free books that we give out. we will give out four free books and there will be games that go with the books. the parents will go with the kids to the classroom. learn the skill with the child and it will kind of give them the supplies to go home. we will give them marker, pencils and scissors to prepare them. >> i would think some might be excited to go to school. some might be nervous or scared to go to school. >> definitely, being ready for parent and child is going to be one of classes we go over. we want the parents to know what to do when they take the kids to the classroom. if the kid cries. we want the child to feel comfortable being in the classroom setting. it's not going to be their classroom because not everybody is going to edison. they will get the feel for the classroom and how to ask to go to the bathroom. >> just all that general type stuff. >> and we will have a school bus to take a ride. >> saturday may first from 8:00 to noon at edison. >> may 11th. >> starting may 11th. >> we got that information wrong. may 11. it is at edison and you're asking folks to sign up in advance. >> yes. go to our website or