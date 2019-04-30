Speech to Text for Edward Jones: Financial gifts to brighten up Mother's Day

c1 >> alan: back on "live at five" here's mark back with us. >> mother's day is give coming up. >> i have tips to brighten mother's day in a different way. flowers are great and you can still do that. ideas you want to share with folks. >> a little longer lasting gifts. >> kind of. that will help mom but hopefully the next several years doing things like helping mom fund her ira contribution. >> that goes right to the heart >> that does sound sentimental. mom will want to retire and have a nest egg to draw from. >> how do you do that? >> good question. you can find her own ira or write her a check to in turn make that contribution. >> okay. that's one thing. you can help with an insurance premium. long-term care. life insurance. those can be costly. >> help mom out >> pay a month's worth. >> month, six months. go for a year or it might be appropriate to introduce her to a financial professional if she doesn't have someone to work with that can help her throughout the area on things like this. >> kind of put the whole plan together >> exactly. one she can help her. if you're looking for things to do for your children for mother's day, that happens too. kids may not appreciate it now, mom and dad will. fund their education fund. >> we are hearing so much now about student loans and -- >> right. >> and how much in a hole kids get as they go to school. these 529 plans help out >> it helps to make that not even exist. >> it works like a 401 k, it's tax exempt and used for educational purposes. >> it's used for qualified expenses usually room and board, tuition, books, maybe some other things. there's a variety of rules for it. but for those types of situations, you don't pay taxes on the gains. the longer it works the better. you take it out in a nonqualified situation, you get taxed. >> if you use it for what you need to, what a great idea. >> a couple things for kids. most any age. adolescents, buy them some shares of the stock they have an interest in and try to pique their interest. if they look one thing or another. get that for them. they can follow that.