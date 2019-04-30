Clear
Solutions 4 Life: Retirement 101

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 4:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Andy House

monday we start our rain chances over again. alan. >> thanks. m mike, here with jerry from financial solutions. >> i tell you what, retirement 101. there are so many things you need to think about as you start to enter the years and even before you get there. >> you have to think about health insurance or how is that going to work and how is it regu regulated. how much money can i earn? the cost of prescription drugs. there's different ways of doing it. we want access to that. when i do draw social security? how is that going to affect my spouse? >> healthcare scares me. it scares a lot of people as you enter the years and what is affordable. >> by working with somebody that is local year after year we have been doing it 20 years now, when those day come and there's change. having a local guy will make a difference. could be intimidating to come into a place admitting you don't know as much as you think you should. >> i start from a blank board and start from the beginning and walk you all the way through it. again we don't have any fees. we're having an event tomorrow at 6 o'clock at the east hills library. free to come in. ask questions and get an answer. >> kind of feel guilty, even at my age, i don't know as much as i should. i'm afraid to admit it to someone like you. asking stupid questions i guess. >> there's no such thing as a stupid question except for the one you don't ask. we're having a group meeting tomorrow. hopefully somebody asks that question that you may not be willing to ask yourself. >> well like you said, the topics include healthcare, retirement income. social security. gosh how long is social security going to last? >> that depends. i'm not getting involved with that. >> the key is to plan for yourself so you don't have to rely on social security. >> boy, nursing home expenses. final expenses, those are important to take care of so your kids don't have to mess around with that. >> make a decision while you still can. you've got to be healthy to start a plan. >> tomorrow at east hills library. a great facility. 6 o'clock. how long does it last? >> normally an hour. i will stay there and answer questions people
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
