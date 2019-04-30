Speech to Text for Solutions 4 Life: Retirement 101

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday we start our rain chances over again. alan. >> thanks. m mike, here with jerry from financial solutions. >> i tell you what, retirement 101. there are so many things you need to think about as you start to enter the years and even before you get there. >> you have to think about health insurance or how is that going to work and how is it regu regulated. how much money can i earn? the cost of prescription drugs. there's different ways of doing it. we want access to that. when i do draw social security? how is that going to affect my spouse? >> healthcare scares me. it scares a lot of people as you enter the years and what is affordable. >> by working with somebody that is local year after year we have been doing it 20 years now, when those day come and there's change. having a local guy will make a difference. could be intimidating to come into a place admitting you don't know as much as you think you should. >> i start from a blank board and start from the beginning and walk you all the way through it. again we don't have any fees. we're having an event tomorrow at 6 o'clock at the east hills library. free to come in. ask questions and get an answer. >> kind of feel guilty, even at my age, i don't know as much as i should. i'm afraid to admit it to someone like you. asking stupid questions i guess. >> there's no such thing as a stupid question except for the one you don't ask. we're having a group meeting tomorrow. hopefully somebody asks that question that you may not be willing to ask yourself. >> well like you said, the topics include healthcare, retirement income. social security. gosh how long is social security going to last? >> that depends. i'm not getting involved with that. >> the key is to plan for yourself so you don't have to rely on social security. >> boy, nursing home expenses. final expenses, those are important to take care of so your kids don't have to mess around with that. >> make a decision while you still can. you've got to be healthy to start a plan. >> tomorrow at east hills library. a great facility. 6 o'clock. how long does it last? >> normally an hour. i will stay there and answer questions people