Bracy's Cafe: Cherry Summer Salad

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Cherry Summer Salad

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we c1 >> here we are in the k q 2 kitchen. look who is back? from bracey' kitchen. you had health issues going on. hip replacement. >> you have a good testimonial. >> i do. >> how do you feel? >> i feel like a haven't felt in five years. >> does that affect you in the kitchen? >> well, no. i just kept plugging along. i have to plug it along. i will be better now. >> you are radiating. >> you have brett here. you're bringing a pretty good dessert/salad. >> this can be whipped up super easy and really delicious. i took an eight ounce package of cream cheese and added a half cup of powdered sugar and mix it up real well. then you add an eight-ounce container of drained pineapple. and then you're going to add two-thirds of the can of sweetened condensed milk. this is a sweet. >> this is going to end up being a sweet dessert. >> it is. >> between powdered sugar and the cherries in there. >> yes. >> it really is. >> it really is. >> you can eat it, before, during and after. >> it ends up being a pretty color. you need to let is set overnight so the cream cheese has a chance to firm up a little bit. the acid and stuff in the cherries is going to make the sweetened condensed milk firm up more. >> what an easy >> it is something. >> yes. >> it really is. >> draining the pineapple juice may have taken the longest. >> that was the hardest thing to do. >> then you have to add a few marshmallows and make sure it sets over night. >> scoop that out. alan can take his vanilla wafer s in there. >> when are you back at the restaurant? >> i'm not back officially. i'm still not able to be up on the amount of time that i need to be during the day. so, i'm taking it easy. yeah. >> i don't blame you. >> brett called me this morning and said please go to "live at five". i said sure i will. >> yeah. >> he is probably out there watching right now. >> probably. probably. you will be great. all right. that's the pretty color. >> can serve in a tall glass bowl. >> or just eat it right the bowl. >> right. >> i like it. okay. we will take a quick break here on "live at c1 >> back here with tracy from bracey's cafe. it's back to my job. the salivary glands are going crazy. it's really fantastic. >> please tell everybody how you did it. >> you take cream cheese, powdered sugar, mix it up real well and a can of your favorite brand of cherry pie brand filling. eight ounce can of drained pineapple and two-thirds of a can of sweetened condensed milk. >> i'm drooling over myself. >> mixed in a few marshmallows and let it set overnight and you will be ready to go. >> i was going to ask you what else was going on at the restaurant? >> i haven't been there. i know there's a lot going on with the parade and stuff. we will be open for breakfast and lunch for first saturday. be sure to stop in. >> watch the parade statute -- saturday morning. >> we will be broadcasting the parade. >> i will stop in. >> stop in.
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
