Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Cherry Summer Salad

we c1 >> here we are in the k q 2 kitchen. look who is back? from bracey' kitchen. you had health issues going on. hip replacement. >> you have a good testimonial. >> i do. >> how do you feel? >> i feel like a haven't felt in five years. >> does that affect you in the kitchen? >> well, no. i just kept plugging along. i have to plug it along. i will be better now. >> you are radiating. >> you have brett here. you're bringing a pretty good dessert/salad. >> this can be whipped up super easy and really delicious. i took an eight ounce package of cream cheese and added a half cup of powdered sugar and mix it up real well. then you add an eight-ounce container of drained pineapple. and then you're going to add two-thirds of the can of sweetened condensed milk. this is a sweet. >> this is going to end up being a sweet dessert. >> it is. >> between powdered sugar and the cherries in there. >> yes. >> it really is. >> it really is. >> you can eat it, before, during and after. >> it ends up being a pretty color. you need to let is set overnight so the cream cheese has a chance to firm up a little bit. the acid and stuff in the cherries is going to make the sweetened condensed milk firm up more. >> what an easy >> it is something. >> yes. >> it really is. >> draining the pineapple juice may have taken the longest. >> that was the hardest thing to do. >> then you have to add a few marshmallows and make sure it sets over night. >> scoop that out. alan can take his vanilla wafer s in there. >> when are you back at the restaurant? >> i'm not back officially. i'm still not able to be up on the amount of time that i need to be during the day. so, i'm taking it easy. yeah. >> i don't blame you. >> brett called me this morning and said please go to "live at five". i said sure i will. >> yeah. >> he is probably out there watching right now. >> probably. probably. you will be great. all right. that's the pretty color. >> can serve in a tall glass bowl. >> or just eat it right the bowl. >> right. >> i like it. okay. we will take a quick break here on "live at c1 >> back here with tracy from bracey's cafe. it's back to my job. the salivary glands are going crazy. it's really fantastic. >> please tell everybody how you did it. >> you take cream cheese, powdered sugar, mix it up real well and a can of your favorite brand of cherry pie brand filling. eight ounce can of drained pineapple and two-thirds of a can of sweetened condensed milk. >> i'm drooling over myself. >> mixed in a few marshmallows and let it set overnight and you will be ready to go. >> i was going to ask you what else was going on at the restaurant? >> i haven't been there. i know there's a lot going on with the parade and stuff. we will be open for breakfast and lunch for first saturday. be sure to stop in. >> watch the parade statute -- saturday morning. >> we will be broadcasting the parade. >> i will stop in. >> stop in.