Speech to Text for Cloudy & cool then more rain chances for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

touched down in missouri yesterday afternoon leaving behind a trail of debris. this is a look at damage in the miller area in lawrence county. residents reported experiencing damage to homes, landscaping and trees. crews are out in the area assessing the damage to gather more information. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the kq2 viewing area through 7 am thursday. after dealing with widespread rain on tuesday, we are waking up to cloudy skies and some misty conditions this wednesday morning. we have some pockets of drizzle as well that will continue through the late morning as our storm system moves out east. wednesday afternoon will be cloudy, which will help keep temperatures cool and below average in the lower to middle 60s. we'll have another shot of widespread rain wednesday night into thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. eventually rain chances decrease thursday and friday with stray showers possible each day with highs in the middle 60s. into the weekend, the weather quiets down as high temperatures warm back into the 70s with lots of sunshine on saturday. more rain and storm chances do return sunday into early next week. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) officials at