Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Western softball makes it 17-wins in-a-row

Western softball makes it 17-wins in-a-row

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Western softball makes it 17-wins in-a-row

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pittsburg state...we start in the bottom of the first..morgan frost..belts one to right center field..she'll get in with a double.,.scores brea blanton..1-0 griffs..== same inningsydni hawkins.. knocks this one to right field..and it's unable to be held onto out in right.. that'll score frost from second..it's 2-0 western..=== to the fifth inning..hawkins once again..forces an error with a liner to second..emma hoffart and blanton in to score...it's 4-0 western..=== and how about the pitching performance from six and a third innings pitched..6 strike outs..only two runs given up..on the way to a 4-2 win in the opening round.. the
Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
We'll have another shot of widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times so there is still the concern of flooding over the next 24 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. We've already received 1-2" of rain already since Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events